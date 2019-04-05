VIDEO : VIRAL BEATING : MAN ARRESTED





POLICE have arrested a Kadoma man who was filmed in a 45 second-video that has gone viral savagely assaulting a hapless man accusing him of stealing from him.





Litten Chikoore was arrested days after the video in which he was captured assaulting Mr Pedzisai Mangisi (30) with a hosepipe was widely shared on social media leading to his identification.





In the video, the energetic Chikoore is seen whipping Mr Mangisi and vowing to stop the savage attack once he gets tired.





Mr Mangisi is seen lying on the ground wailing and pleading his innocence while Chikoore continues beating accusing his victim of theft.





As the video is ending, Chikoore is heard asking for “electricity” which some claim could have been an electric cord which he could have further used to assault Mr Mangisi.





Chikoore does not mention in the video what his victim had “stolen”. National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed Chikoore’s arrest.





He said police also located his victim, who together with other witnesses are helping law enforcement agents with investigations.





“We are still recording some witness statements and the full information will only be available after the investigation has been concluded,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





He said no one should take matters into his or her own hands.





“No one has got the right to assault or to mete out instant justice to any other person despite any wrong that one feels has been committed against him or her,” said Asst Comm Nyathi.





Earlier police had twitted that Chikoore handed himself to the police. “The accused handed himself to the police accompanied by his lawyer. The due process of the law will now take its course and the accused will appear in court soon. The ZRP wishes to thank members of the public for the cooperation rendered in the inquires.





“The complainant Pedzisai Mangisi (30) has since been located while the accused person Litten Chikoore has been arrested,” said the ZRP on micro blogging site Twitter.





Last month, police in Matabeleland South arrested two men who shot a video while brutally assaulting a girl (15) for allegedly having love affairs with both of them in Phumuza village, Plumtree.



