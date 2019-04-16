TRADITIONAL LEADERS DEMAND WHATSAPP

Traditional leader Robert Ticharwa Maruta, who is popularly known as Sekuru Samba urges the government to equip traditional leaders with smart phones, television sets and solar power for them to perform their duties diligently.

He said the people they lead depend on them for communication and they have to depend on outdated and unofficial information because they have no access to news sources.





“I urge the government to equip all village heads and kraal leaders with three leadership assets like a smart phone for easy and cheaper communication through WhatsApp, television sets and solar power,” he said.





“Remember, we are number six from President Mnangagwa, there is a presidium, Senator, Provincial Administrator, District Administrator, Chief, Village Head and us the kraal heads, so we are important in the running of Zimbabwe. What the President says is finally handed over to the wide rural masses by us. But today we rely on second hand information from our traditional beer gatherings, meetings and funerals.”





Sekuru Samba added that the people he leads as deputy headman.





“Imagine our rural people are still donating towards the Chimanimani IDAI Cyclone disaster victims because they are still getting these footages through social media. So I need a phone and television to help me stay in touch with the latest goings on.” h metro