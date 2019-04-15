SON KILLS DAD OVER WITCHCRAFT





A 25-YEAR-OLD Mushumbi Pools man was arraigned before a Guruve magistrate for allegedly killing his father with a hammer over witchcraft allegations.





Clive Jimmy of Bandayi village under Chief Chisunga in Mushumbi Pools was not asked to plead when he appeared before resident magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who remanded him in custody to April 24.





The State alleges that on April 4 the suspect accused his father Idaek Jimmy (59) of casting a spell on him and bludgeoned him with a hammer.





The father sustained serious head injuries and was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital where he died the following day.





The suspect alleged that a Mbire traditional healer convinced family members that Jimmy had caused his son’s mental sickness and failure to marry. Carson