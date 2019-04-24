SHE REFUSED TO TAKE ME BACK : I STRANGLED HER





A 33-year-old Harare man reportedly killed his ex-girlfriend after failing to stomach the pain of her refusal to reconcile with him, the court heard yesterday.





Casper Nyakatsara was facing murder charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Mrs Babra Mateko. He was remanded in custody to May 7 and advised to apply for bail at the High Court.





Nyakatsara agreed to all the facts on a statement he made at the police which was tendered to Mrs Mateko by the State. In the statement, Nyakatsara admitted to killing Angeline Nzero after she refused to reconcile with him.





He told the court that he was never threatened or forced by anyone to make the statement.





The court heard that on March 30 Nyakatsara phoned Nzero of number 5180 Stoneridge Park, Waterfalls, Harare who was his former girlfriend and instructed her to meet him along the road some few metres from her home.





It is the State’s case that the two met and Nyakatsara allegedly asked Nzero to reconcile with him, but she refused.





The court heard that this did not go down well with Nyakatsara who then strangled Nzero to death.





It is alleged that after killing her, Nyakatsara stashed a cloth into her mouth and dragged the body into a nearby maize field where he concealed it.





The state further stated that Nyakatsara stole Nzero’s Nokia 7070 cellphone and ran away.





The court heard that on April 5 Nzero’s body was discovered in a state of decomposition by an informant only identified as Blantina Musona (35) who made a police report.



