R4,444 TIP FOR HUNGRY AFRICANS

The good Samaritan, who had been on holiday and asked not to be named as he did not want to be the focus of attention, visited the same restaurant earlier in April in an attempt to hand over his tip before departing for Cape Town - but Xolani was not on duty.

"Unfortunately he was not on shift when I arrived and so I left a note and a tip that had been collected from 11 friends - including three people across the globe that I have never met," he said.

The note, left with the restaurant manager, read: "Xolani, I’m sorry that I was not able to meet you. Please accept this small tip of R4,444 'for hungry Africans'. Because what this country needs more of is hungry Africans. Hungry for knowledge. Hungry for justice. Hungry for hope. Hungry to know that they are seen, known and valued," he wrote.

The note was in stark contrast to the previous note left by the teenagers which read: "The R4 tip is for the hungry Africans."

Spur described the behaviour of the teens at the time as atrocious. "We do not condone use of derogatory, racist or sexist behaviour or language," management earlier said in a statement.

The traveller urged Xolani not to allow the bigoted actions of others to fill him with self doubt and said that there were still good people out there.

"Please hear me on something. I’m not wanting to play the hero card here by sharing this. It would indeed be a chilling chastisement of our times if people had to be honoured for doing what is right. That should be a given. I’m also fully aware that giving money in this instance doesn’t really solve the larger issue and may just be dressing a wound," he said in the note.