NUST STUDENT HANGS SELF





A National University of Science and Technology (Nust) second year Actuarial Science student was found hanging at home in Nketa suburb on Friday in a suspected case of suicide.





Misheck Siwela (21) allegedly hanged himself from the roof trusses of the family’s dining room. Siwela came from Harare to stay with his father’s young brother after securing a place at Nust.





The Chronicle caught up with family members who said they were still in shock and devastated by the death of their son.





Siwela’s aunt, Ms Locardia Vutete said they were shocked by the student’s death as he had not shown any signs of depression.





“Misheck’s father is my husband’s brother and we have been staying with him since he got a place at Nust. I was shocked to hear of his death because when l left for South Africa on Monday he did not show any signs of depression,” she said.





Ms Vutete said the family had been looking up to him as he had a promising future.





“His mother died when he was in Grade Four and his father never married another woman as he chose to take care of his two children. On many occasions l told him never to forget his father but it is painful that he chose to repay his father this way,” she said.





Ms Vutete said before locking himself in the house to commit suicide, Siwela took his clothes out for washing and destroyed his cellphone.





She said Siwela did not leave any note except a piece of paper with his friend’s mobile number in his pocket.





“When we dialed the number, the friend came immediately. We hear the friend is one of the colleagues he participated with in school politics as they contested posts in the student representative council (SRC). Maybe the friend has an idea of what could have led him to commit suicicide” she said.





Ms Vutete said Siwela’s body was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospitals for post-mortem. She said they are not yet sure about burial arrangements as they need to organise with the family.





“His father is in Harare and the family comes from Mhondoro. We are not yet sure because we hear their funeral policy does not cover people who commit suicide,” she said.





Siwela’s aunt said Nust officials visited the family and assisted with some money for funeral expenses.





Nust communications and marketing officer Mrs Lindiwe Nyoni said the institution was saddened by the student’s death. “We are deeply saddened as we lost one of our students at a time the students are preparing for end of semester examinations. There is no doubt he had a bright future given that he was pursuing one of the high rated degrees at our institution. We are together with his family during this difficult period,” she said.





Last year in September, a second-year Finance student was found hanging in his hostel at the institution.



