NINE DESERT ANDY MURIDZO





ADNY Muridzo’s house is shaken after losing nine band members due to poor remuneration.





Woes continue to mount for the young musician born Andrew Kudzai Ngwenya after having a fair share of troubles with ex-wife Mai Keketso.





However, the Jeetaz Band paymaster said he remains unaffected by the latest revolt by the deserters who cited poor working conditions, low remuneration and victimisation.





The Dherira hit-maker said he has since replaced the ‘rebels’ after a stalemate over the signing of ‘professional’ contracts.





Andy Muridzo was also quick to defend his decision to fire the ‘rebels’ saying it has enabled him to clear ‘weeds’ in his garden.





“Yes it is true there was a revolt over the weekend but it’s a non-event to say the least.





“I fired some of the band members after they refused to sign new contracts in line with our management’s stance to bring back sanity and professionalism in the group.





“We asked band members to sign contracts so that we operate as professionals.





“I wanted to put them on salaries but they refused to sign new contracts saying they wanted to be paid after every show.





“As you know, at times we don’t even get good numbers and at times we also get a bumper crowd but costs usually chew most of our revenue.





“A fixed salary is all I wanted to ensure the band members become professionals.”





The inimitable mbira player also laughed at reports he was the one fired by the rebels.

“How can they fire me when I am the owner of the project? “Do they even know the meaning of the name Jeetaz?





“Well, if they continue using my name as they told you, I will definitely sue them,” fumed Andy Muridzo.





Asked whether there were chances of a possible reunion with rebels, he said: “It’s now difficult because we have since roped in new people for continuity.



