President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his Ugandan counterpart President Yoweri Museveni have arrived in Bulawayo for the official opening of the 60th Edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair later this afternoon.

President Mnangagwa was the first to land at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport accompanied First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and senior government officials.

President Museveni was the next to arrive.