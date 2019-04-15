MDC VIOLENCE : LITIGANT BEATEN UP

One of the five MDC-Alliance members challenging their party at the High Court over the congress set for May arguing that it should be moved to October was on Thursday last week assaulted during the party’s Chinhoyi provincial elections.







Former MDC-Alliance Midlands North provincial secretary for social welfare Mr David Samapenda, who was assaulted during the congress, yesterday confirmed reporting the case at the ZRP District Police Station RRB No.3947948.





Mr Samapenda yesterday said he was assaulted for approaching the court.





“I was accosted around 4am during nominations for the provincial leaders by Justin Munyaradzi who stays at the provincial party offices in Mzari and another security guard, whom I don’t know, and I am still looking for his name,” he said.





“I refused to go with them outside the hall, but some youths, including Mapfumo, dragged and assaulted me. We had earlier in the day gone to police asking for more details to beef up security at the venue.”





Mr Samapenda said there were youths armed with weapons including machetes, knives and whips at the provincial congress.





“One could even just come when he felt like voting or getting money for beer and get the ballot papers and vote right in front of the party leaders, including Chamisa himself,” he said.





“According to the party constitution, this congress was supposed to be held in October.





“We should be holding an extra-ordinary congress. The ordinary congress, according to the constitution, should be in October.





“We applied to the High Court to get narration of Section 9.21.1 of our constitution, which is Page 64 and we did not sue Chamisa as an individual.”





Violence, chaos and disorder was the order of the day at the integrated Mashonaland West MDC-Alliance provincial congress held at Chiedza Hall in Chinhoyi from Thursday to the early hours of Friday last week.





Clashes were also reported in Chegutu, Kadoma, Sanyati and Mhondoro-Ngezi, all in Mashonaland West province.





Mr Chamisa, vice president Mr Morgen Komichi, national vice chairman Mr Tendai Biti, organising secretary Mr Amos Chibaya, Mr Charlton Hwende and Ms Memory Mhondiya attended the provincial congress in Chinhoyi.





Mr Samapenda and his four colleagues are arguing at the High Court that an extra-ordinary congress should have been held within a year after the death of Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in February last year.



