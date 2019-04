MATABELELAND TO LOSE THREE CONSTITUENCIES

“There are provinces that will decrease in the total number of constituencies (Bulawayo, Matabeleland North and South, and Masvingo); there will be provinces with an increase in the number of constituencies based on the registered voters (Harare, Manicaland, Mashonaland West and Mashonaland Central) and the number of constituencies in some provinces will remain unchanged (Mashonaland East and Midlands),” the report read.