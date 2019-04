IT PAINS ME TO INTERACT WITH HUNGRY PEOPLE DAILY : TSVANGIRAI'S DAUGHTER

VTJ: People come to me as an MP with problems such as unemployment, and you don’t have an immediate solution. Companies are closing, those operating are struggling; it’s a challenge to the people. It is a tough job to face people with an array of problems which should best be addressed by central government. Widows and elderly are struggling to survive. Parents are unable to send children to school. Things are bad and as MPs, we are made to interact with hungry people everyday. It pains me as an MP. The problems have nothing to do with gender, an MP is an MP and they all meet similar challenges.