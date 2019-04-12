I WILL NOT TOLERATE MAFIA STYLE IN ZANU PF : ED





President Mnangagwa has said his leadership will never allow “mafia-style” handling of Zanu-PF issues and urged party members to follow laid down procedures when settling grievances. The Zanu-PF First Secretary also warned youths to be wary of party cadres with unbridled ambitions who may want to cause disunity in the revolutionary organisation.





President Mnangagwa made the remarks while addressing the Zanu-PF National Youth Assembly in Harare on Thursday.





“If any members or structures of the party have any grievances, the laid-out rules, regulations and procedures must be followed,” he said.





“I know of some comrades who have been suspended or expelled, but no procedures were followed. That is not proper. When we are dealing with party issues you put aside your personal differences with the persons concerned. You must obey and follow the rules and procedures of the constitution, otherwise you will find yourselves in the wrong. Divisive, opportunistic or mafia-style handing of party affairs will never be accepted. You may feel that you are smart, but let me tell you this party, Zanu-PF, is always smarter.”





Votes of no confidence have been passed against some officials of the party’s national youth league executive recently and reports of similar actions were being initiated in other provinces.





The Zanu-PF Politburo put a stop to the unprocedural acts which had affected the youths’ leader Cde Pupurai Togarepi, deputy secretary Cde Lewis Matutu, administration secretary Cde Tendai Chirau, Cde Admire Mahachi and Cde Mercy Mugomo





On those with intemperate ambitions, President Mnangagwa said: “As you carry out both your political and development programmes you must be wary of those with brute, unbridled ambition and political gladiators. Be vigilant and alert as they may seek to sow seeds of disunity amongst yourselves, within the party and ultimately in the nation, for their own selfish ends. You must always foster loyalty, respect, honesty and integrity. Guard against silo mentality and self-centred behaviour. Continue to fight against corruption by exposing any suspected acts in every sphere of society.”





He said mobilisation of party members should continue at all levels. “The party is a party only if we have members,” the President said.





“As you are aware, the party has embarked on the restructuring of Harare and Bulawayo provinces. Don’t think the other eight are immune. This is an opportune time for you as the Youth League leaders to mobilise the youths of appropriate ages and skills mix to join your structures. Our desire is to see a vibrant Youth League that has a young, energetic, entrepreneurial, professional and patriotic members which encapsulates the Zimbabwe we all want.”





He went on: “I challenge you to be aggressive in inviting new members and retaining the old ones. Furthermore you should use unconventional strategies and platforms to draw young people of diverse backgrounds to join your League. I insist that you must study and draw lessons from other progressive parties who have transformed and modernised both the parties and countries. This will undoubtedly help in the development of more vibrant programmes and initiatives in the future.”





He said party members should be ready to move on as their positions were not permanent.



