skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Friday, 26 April 2019
FUEL PRICES GO UP
Friday, April 26, 2019
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
MY HUSBAND FATHERED FIVE CHILDREN WITH MY DAUGHTER
A mother broke down as she recalled the pain she felt when she learned that her husband of 29 years had fathered her daughter's five c...
MTUKUDZI FAMILY WAR : KWATUKU SHOWS ANGER DAISY
Even with the spirit of Easter in the air, it seems there is no let-up in the acrimony within the late music superstar and national hero...
PETROL PRICE TO GO UP
BASHED FOR REFUSING SEX
A Ruwa man reportedly bashed his ex-wife after she denied him sex on a visit to see children. Simbarashe Gumbanjera is reported to hav...
CAUGHT AND SHAMED
A SUSPECTED shoplifter shocked employees at Pick and Pay supermarket in Mutare today after she was caught with meat and an assortment of...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment