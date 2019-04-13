FIRST LADY TAKES EIGHT MINISTERS TO CHIPINGE





The First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa says Chipinge District Hospital requires a major facelift and increased supply of medication.





She said this today (Saturday) when she toured district health facility and met 18 Cyclone Idai survivors among other patients at the hospital.





The First Lady, whose philanthropic work has made a huge impact in many vulnerable communities.





In an interview after the tour of Chipinge District Hospital, Amai Mnangagwa said the local health facility needs a major facelift as well as increased medical supplies to effectively respond to the overwhelming situation that is a result of Cyclone Idai.





“This health facility needs a major facelift and increased medical supplies to improve service provision to patients,” she said.





First Lady said there is need for more support to assist survivors who are in challenging situations who include orphans and expressed concern on the high number of under-age girls giving birth in Chipinge.





She cautioned the community to stop the practice as it is a violation of the rights of children.

“I am concerned with the number of child marriages that are rife in Chipinge. There is need for such a practice to be condemned,” Mai Mnangagwa said.



