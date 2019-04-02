FEMALE SECURITY GUARD MOLESTS 50 PUPILS





A 26-year-old female security guard from Zvishavane has been arrested for allegedly molesting primary school pupils under the pretext of teaching them sex lessons.





Choice Muzeti of Maglass Compound in Zvishavane allegedly molested young girls at a local primary school where she was working by pulling their labia to elongate it and teaching them how to have sex with men.





It is suspected that Muzeti abused more than 50 children but only four reported the matter to the police. Acting Midlands Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Ethel Mukwende confirmed the matter which occurred between January and March this year.





Asst Insp Mukwende said Muzeti is facing several counts of performing indecent acts on young persons.





She said only four girls had reported the matter to the police but indications are that there could be more.





“Police in Zvishavane have arrested a 26-year-old female adult for performing an indecent act on a young person. The incidents occurred in Zvishavane during the schools’ first term of 2019. The suspect Choice Muzeti is facing several counts of performing an indecent act on a young person as defined in section 70 (i)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23,” she said.





A source at the school said Muzeti would bath at the school every morning and some pupils saw her privates and told school authorities that she had both male and female sex organs.





“What happened is Muzeti was bathing at the school and some of the pupils who saw her thought she was male because her labia were very large.





“They told the school authorities who summoned her. Muzeti proved to them that she was female but had unique privates.





“She then went back to the girls and started pulling their privates so that they would become big as hers. She did that to approximately 50 pupils between January and March,” said the source.



