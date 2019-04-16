DECEMBER 12 MOVEMENTS EYES INVESTMENTS IN ZIM





A high-powered delegation from the December 12 Movement yesterday paid a courtesy call on the ruling party to discuss investment opportunities in Zimbabwe.





Led by its chairperson, Mrs Viola Plummer, the delegation met ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu and other senior party officials and expressed interest in investing in the tourism and energy sectors.





Mrs Plummer said they are in solidarity with President Mnangagwa’s mantra “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” and are committed to play a role in rebuilding the economy of Zimbabwe which she said had been negatively affected by the illegal sanctions imposed by the West.





“We have been friends with the Zimbabwean Government for a long time. This time around, we want to take our relations to another level. We want to partner with the Government and invest in the tourism and energy sectors,” she said.





“We know illegal sanctions are killing Zimbabwe’s economy since they are affecting investment, so we are here to partner with the Government in the tourism and energy sectors. There is need for Africa to be economically free.





“It is important for Africa to be economically independent because the freedom of Africa is the freedom of all Africans around the world.”





Cde Mpofu described the meeting with the December 12 Movement delegation as fruitful and cordial.





“The December 12 Movement has always been our friends. They have been mobilising support in USA for the unconditional removal of sanctions against Zimbabwe,” he said.





“However, their visit and call today is more of an investment dialogue than political. We are excited about this because this shows that the mantra by the new dispensation that “Zimbabwe is Open for Business” is bearing fruit.



