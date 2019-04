CONVICTED THIEF GOES INTO LABOUR IN COURT

According to State papers, on 22 March 2019 the two accused were drinking beer at King Solomon’s Hotel when they met Calvin Zepi. At around 2am, Zepi got drunk and fell asleep while holding his cellphone, a Samsung J7. The two accused then took the phone and hid it. Zeti made a police report the following morning. Kutama and Tongogara went to Gweru where they sold the phone for $80.