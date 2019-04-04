BYO DEP MAYOR FINED FOR ABUSIVE MESSAGES





BULAWAYO deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami has been fined $50 for sending abusive messages on a WhatsApp platform.





The fine follows a 2018 case where the MDC Aliance member was convicted of theft. Kambarami wrote an offensive message to Mr Mpikelelo Khumalo in a WhatsApp group chat called Chamisa Unstoppable.





Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklyn Mkhwananzi convicted the deputy Mayor on Monday and ordered him to pay a $50 fine or face five days imprisonment.





Kambarami was being charged with contravening a section of the Postal and Telecommunications Act. In the message, Kambarami accused Mr Khumalo of being part of a crew that was hell bent on tarnishing his image.





“I have never lifted my finger against you uyezwa, I guess you want me to start exercising my political muscles. I hope you are not declaring war with me… just this message shows that you’re part of the team that’s tarnishing my image going around taking to court and newspapers organising my fall. Let me help you Khumalo, you’ll live to regret this. You cannot successfully win a battle against me with all your team members uyezwa. Alifuni muntu olihloniphayo,” read the message.

Prosecuting, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo told the court that last year on November 24, Kambarami intentionally sent a threatening message to Mr Khumalo.





“On November 24, the informant being Mr Khumalo received a WhatsApp message in the Chamisa Unstoppable chat group and he felt threatened. He then reported the matter to the police who after investigations charged Mr Kambarami,” said Mr Dlodlo.





Kambarami is not new to controversy as he was last year convicted of theft and fined for stealing an electrical extension cord.





According to court records, Kambarami (32) was in July fined $80 or 18 days in prison for stealing the extension cord from an electrician he had hired to do manual work at his offices.





The deputy Mayor of Norwich Court in the city’s Central Business District was convicted of theft by Bulawayo magistrate, Ms Sharon Rosemani.



