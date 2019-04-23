BROKE CHIPFUMO FAILS TO RECORD NEW ALBUM





SOUNDS of the Motherland band frontman Progress Chipfumo has failed to secure funds to record his latest album titled Uchaita Sei which was scheduled for release over the Easter holiday, NewsDay Life & Style has learnt.





Chipfumo experienced financial constraints resulting in him failing to launch the album.





Speaking on the sidelines of his Easter Bindura show at Club 1160 in Mashonaland Central province on Saturday night, Chipfumo confirmed the developments saying he was not sure when he would now launch the six-track album.





“I was supposed to release an album this Easter holiday, but somehow had a little bit of financial constraints, hence as of now I cannot talk of the specific date of the launch,” he said.





The Chiredzi-born musician last recorded an album titled Progress Check in 2017 and has other albums which include Let Them Know, Tsiurika, Ndinovatenda Nei, Hold My Hand and Dai Ndaiziva.





Meanwhile, on Saturday night, Chipfumo proved to be a crowd-puller after hundreds of people around Bindura thronged Club 1160 for his show where he shared the stage with Bindura popular disc jockey Dj Napwanga.





Club 1160 proprietor, Nyasha Muwomba jumped on stage as Chipfumo sampled some of the new songs off the coming album and gave him a bunch of bond notes in appreciation of his good work on the album.



