ZANU PF ACTIVIST SEIZES, BURNS BALLOT BOX





A ZANU PF supporter in Macheke, who last year seized a ballot box and burnt its contents after discovering that his preferred candidate’s name was missing during the party’s primary elections, was yesterday arraigned before Marondera magistrate Arnold Maburo, facing charges of “disrupting a public gathering”.





Fredrick Mazarura (53) of Plot 25, Maryland Farm pleaded not guilty to the charges and the matter was postponed to today for continuation.





According to court papers, on April 30 last year, some police officers were deployed at Craiglea Primary School in Macheke to oversee a Zanu PF primary election.





The accused allegedly disturbed the election process alleging that their aspiring candidates’ names were missing on the ballot papers.



