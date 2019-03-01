SELMOR HEADS TO BULAWAYO

AFRO-JAZZ music sensation, Selmor Mtukudzi, who recently lost her father — musical icon Oliver Mtukudzi — will be in Bulawayo for a performance.



She is billed to perform at Vintage Shisha tonight with event organiser — who is the Shisha bar proprietor — Rejoice Dube, saying everything is in place for the event.



Dube said Selmor will be bringing the “Selmor Mtukudzi and Friends Concerts” vibe to Bulawayo where she will perform alongside her sister Sandra and husband Tendai Manatsa.



“Selmor will be in town to promote her latest album,” Dube said.





With her concerts which she plans to take to different cities as well as neighbouring countries, Selmor will be celebrating her father as she tries to keep his performing spirit alive.





Selmor of the Nguva Yangu hit has been in the music industry for the past 10 years but rose to prominence in 2013 after releasing her album Expressions which carried the hit Nguva Yangu. The latter topped the charts and was nominated for a National Arts Merit Award.

Born in a musical family, Selmor grew up with a passion for music but since her father was allegedly not there for her upbringing, she only ventured into full time music later in life.





After completing her Ordinary Levels, she went on to work as a sales representative for Adam and Sons. The later sold school uniforms. Her passion would not fade away but, in contrast, it only increased and she was desperate to leave the job. A typical, nine-to-five job, Selmor was left with no time to either express or prove her creativity.





By accident or coincidence, one day she arrived late and was fired on the spot. It was here that she immediately signed up as a backing vocalist for several bands. These included Tanga WekwaSando, Kwekwe Band, Jabavu and Pax Afro.





It was here that she honed her voice and gained the confidence to go solo and the experience she gained from these bands made her wish to launch a solo career. Chronicle