SELMOR BREAKS DOWN





Diva of the moment Selmor Mtukudzi could not contain herself yesterday as she broke down at a luncheon held at Garwe Restaurant in Eastlea.







Selmor cried as she narrated how difficult it had been for her as a female artiste to be recognised in the entertainment industry dominated by males.





“It has been difficult for me to get recognition in the music circles considering that I am a woman.

“I am very happy that now I am getting support from companies among them Doves,” she said in tears.





The musician went on to applaud the promoters for their support and urged them to continue supporting other female artistes.





“I appreciate the support that I have been getting from promoters and l wish dad was around to see me, he would have been proud. The truth is I will not be able to replace him as he was a giant in the music industry but his music legacy will live forever,” said Selmor.





Speaking at the same occasion show promoter Josh Hozheri of 105 Promotions said for the past years they have been focusing on promoting established artistes but now they have changed the slant.





“Gone are the days when we used to focus mainly on those artistes that are established.





“Now we are promoting budding artistes that is the reason why the gig slated for Andy Millar on March 29 has artists who are not well known,” said Josh.





Dubbed “Selmor & Friends Concert”, Selmor is billed to share the stage with Suluman Chimbetu, Andy Muridzo, Jah Signal, Steve Makoni and Sasha are set to grace the event.





South Africa based chanter Jah Seed is also part of the line-up. Despite the gig being dubbed a “swim or sink affair” by harsh critics, Selmor’s handlers say they treat it like any other show.





In fact, the diva said she is not under pressure to impress fans as claimed by the doubting Thomases.





She has been holding rehearsals with her band in a bid to come with a better playlist off Tuku’s rich catalogues and her own compositions.





Her show has been endorsed by a number of corporates among them Doves Funeral Services Impala Car Rental among others.





Fellow music promoters Barbara “Mama Red Rose”, Mahwindo, Partson “Chipaz” Chimbodza attended the event and pledged to help Selmor.





Fans will have to fork out $20 for the ordinary ticket and $50 for VIP.





The must-attend pungwe starts at 8pm. h metro







