MWONZORA, CHAMISA IN FRESH FIGHT

“Today (yesterday), the standing committee will meet and debate the draft rules for the congress that will come from the national organising department. It is a template that would need to be endorsed by the national council as well as congress. It is possible that all positions could be elected,” another source said. “The most difficult decision is on how to deal with the position of vice-president. We need to deal with how many will be elected. As things stand, none among the presidency (Chamisa) vice-presidents (Morgen Komichi, Welshman Ncube and Elias Mudzuri) are elected. The national chairperson and her deputy were appointed. It’s a mess.”