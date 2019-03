MERCHANTS SUSPEND TOBACCO PURCHASES

“We had a meeting with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) yesterday (Thursday) and merchants are saying we are bringing money in USD so why punishing us with this tax. As you know, tobacco is sold in foreign currency but current RBZ exchange control regulations require merchants to liquidate their foreign currency on the market so that they purchase tobacco in RTGS$. The tax is an extra cost to them considering that most of them use borrowed funds to finance the purchase of tobacco and cannot easily negotiate the prices of tobacco with the final offtake so as to absorb the additional cost from the 2 percent intermediate tax,” Bullion Leaf managing director Persistence Gwanyanya said.