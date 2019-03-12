MDC SLAMS CHIDAWU APPOINTMENT

The constitution stipulates that affairs of Harare Metropolitan Province are managed by the Harare Metropolitan Council led by the Mayor of Harare and deputised by the Mayor of the second largest city in the province, which is Chitungwiza. Section 270 of the constitution provides for the roles a nd functions of Provincial and Metropolitan Councils as follows;

a) Planning and implementing social and economic developments in its province

b) Coordinating and implementing governmental programmes in its province.

c) Planning and implementing measures for conservation, improvement and management of natural resources in its province

d) Promoting tourism in its province and developing facilities for that purpose

e) Monitoring and evaluating the use of resources in its province and

f) Exercising any other functions…..

These constitutional provisions together with the clearly defined functions of local authorities’ leaves Provincial Governors now christened Provincial Ministers with no role to play except to interfere with the smooth running of local authorities on behalf of Zanu PF whose track record in mis-governance is known.

The MDC calls upon government to quickly promulgate the laws to operationalise devolution. All laws whose provisions are now unconstitutional like the Urban Councils Act, the Provincial Councils and Administration Act, the traditional leaders act to mention a few should be repealed with immediate effect.

Government should begin to allocate at 5% of the budget to local government as stipulated by the supreme law. The grants will go a long way in improving service delivery, which is hamstrung by the economic meltdown.

The constitution has created a 3 tier government system, giving the provincial and metropolitan council and local government specific mandates.

S. Zvidzai

Secretary for Local Government and Devolution

Movement For Democratic Change