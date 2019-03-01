MDC RIFT OVER CONTESTED POSTS

A RIFT has emerged in the MDC-Alliance on which posts would be contested during the forthcoming congress with party president Nelson Chamisa’s camp saying only four were up for grabs while secretary general Mr Douglas Mwonzora insisted that all the 16 standing committee posts should be decided by the congress.



Mr Chamisa’s camp led by deputy national treasurer Mr Charlton Hwende has said only the posts of president, vice president, national chairperson and vice national chairperson would be contested.

Mr Hwende said this on his Twitter handle drawing some disapproval from other members.

Some party supporters said it was not tenable that influential positions such as secretary general and organising secretary should be allowed to be decided by an individual or organ.







They said doing so had the effect of undermining the ethos of democracy. The assertion that only four posts would be contested is also in sharp contrast with Mr Mwonzora’s views that all the 16 standing committee posts should be contested.





Party spokesperson Mr Jacob Mafume also insisted that only four posts would be contested at Congress while the remainder would be appointed by the president and the national executive council.





“Only four posts will be contested in terms of the current constitution. If there is a different view that would be discussed as we approach congress but currently the constitution says only those four would be contested. With respect to the remaining posts, the president will appoint some while the national executive will appoint others. You will also reckon that posts like secretary general are mere administrative posts,” said Mr Mafume.





While Mr Mwonzora was not available for comment yesterday, he told Voice of America on Thursday that all the posts would be contested at congress.





“The Constitution says all posts will be contested by anyone who would have been nominated. What we do not know is who is contesting which posts. It is also important to note that now congress dates have been announced, needless suspensions of members should be put on hold. There are 16 standing committee posts and these are the positions that should be contested.





“The issue of how many posts would be contested came up in our last national council meeting recently and we agreed to refer to the constitution signed by Mr (Morgan) Tsvangirai, we have since done that. So all the 16 posts should be contested.





“This is congress, so there should be democracy nothing should stop a person from contesting any post if he or she has been nominated. All posts are up for contestation,” said Mr Mwonzora.

The party has set May 24 -26 as the dates for the congress. Herald