GAY STATISTICS SHOCK BULAWAYO





CALL it double dipping!

Panic has gripped the Bulawayo community after shocking and controversial statistics revealed that 80 percent of Bulawayo men that patronise bars and the red light districts are sleeping with other men.





The shocking revelations were made by Bulawayo male sex workers to a local media outlet.

Outraged Bulawayo men took to micro-blogging site Twitter to express their disgruntlement and distaste at the allegations. Some people made a joke of it while most women were panicking that they could be sharing their partners with men.





“We are having trouble dealing with omakhwapheni (small houses), and then we have to worry about other men at men’s conference? The drinking buddies! It just can’t be!” said one Lisa Khanye on Twitter.





Gays and Lesbians of Zimbabwe (GALZ) said they were aware of the statistics that have almost got Bulawayo Twitter crashing. They, however, said they could neither dismiss nor confirm the said figures.





In a statement to B-Metro GALZ regional director Teddy Munyimani said his organisation was aware of the statistics mentioned in the allegations, made online.





He said such claims would be credible if backed by evidence from a study.

“Statistics have to be backed by evidence, maybe of a study concluded of which we are not aware of any that has been done or its results shared or published,” said Munyimani.





He, however, highlighted that he would not dismiss the claims as sex was a private matter and hence it was difficult to really know for sure what happens behind closed doors.





“It is difficult to establish statistics of men in sexual relations, sex is a private matter and we are not in the business nor would we want to advocate for the policing of people’s bedrooms,” he said.



