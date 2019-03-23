FIRST LADY MOURNS CYCLONE VICTIMS





First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has said Zimbabweans should remain strong and united in the face of the disastrous Cyclone Idai which devastated parts of the country, with the worst impact in Chimanimani and Chipinge in Manicaland province.





Addressing congregates at a national day of mourning service at the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) Trinity Assembly in Harare yesterday, The First Lady called on the nation to turn to prayer in such times of need.





“I want to thank you all for coming to this service despite it being a Saturday, I know some have set tomorrow as the day they will gather as denominations to mourn, but you have decided to do it today. “We are going through a painful phase as a country. There is a dark cloud over us and as human beings we might fail to comprehend it; that is why we need divine intervention now,” said the First Lady who was filled with emotion as she encouraged Zimbabweans to continue looking unto God.





First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has said Zimbabweans should remain strong and united in the face of the disastrous Cyclone Idai which devastated parts of the country, with the worst impact in Chimanimani and Chipinge in Manicaland province.





Addressing congregates at a national day of mourning service at the Methodist Church in Zimbabwe (MCZ) Trinity Assembly in Harare yesterday, The First Lady called on the nation to turn to prayer in such times of need.





“I want to thank you all for coming to this service despite it being a Saturday, I know some have set tomorrow as the day they will gather as denominations to mourn, but you have decided to do it today. “We are going through a painful phase as a country. There is a dark cloud over us and as human beings we might fail to comprehend it; that is why we need divine intervention now,” said the First Lady who was filled with emotion as she encouraged Zimbabweans to continue looking unto God.





She also thanked Zimbabweans for honouring the victims after President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared yesterday and today as days for national mourning.





The Civil Protection Unit (CPU) says over 154 people died, while 187 remain unaccounted for after the cyclone induced rains.





“We should remain strong, continue praying for the victims of the cyclone and know that our God is with us; and He will see us through it.”





Speaking at the same occasion MCZ presiding bishop Rev Solomon Zwana said Zimbabwe was going through a difficult phase that requires collective action.





“We pray that as God comforts the nation, he also comforts Amai Mnangagwa and The President, because of the huge responsibility that you are faced with,” he said.





“Go and tell the President that we are with you in our prayers. We also want to pray for Government





“This is not the time for blaming each other and pointing fingers. It is a time for unity. It is time Zimbabweans abandon the culture of hate language which is being perpetuated through the social media.“It is high time we tolerate each other despite our differences and build our nation.”





Methodist Development and Relief Agency (MeDRA) director Mr Clever Tabaziba appealed to well-wishers to continue with a helping hand.





Trinity Methodist church members usher a prayer in rememberance of people who perished during Cyclone Idai, in Harare yesterday



