ED STITCHING UP MEGA DEALS IN UAE

“It is strategic because it provides other options of survival for Zimbabwe. As you are aware, Zimbabwe is under sanctions and therefore, as we co-operate with the Emirates, this is going to be the basis of this pursuit. This country is a very rich country as you are aware. This is a country which is dependent on oil and gas. It has got quite an excess (of resources) and it is also controlling the global market alternative settlement payment systems, which could be used by Zimbabwe. They are looking at Southern Africa and they are looking at one of the strategic emerging market, which they have identified, and that in Southern Africa, being Zimbabwe, and that is why His Excellency is here,’’ explained Minister Moyo.