CYCLONE UNITES ZIMBABWEANS

Hive of activity at the Presbyterian Church in Highlands

Cyclone Idai which has so far claimed 98 lives in Manicaland has united Zimbabweans from all walks of life as they come together to find ways of assisting the affected families.





Several people are yet to be accounted and property worth millions of dollars was destroyed by the heavy rains. Politicians, corporates, celebrities and individuals have come together to make donations and wish the affected families well.



