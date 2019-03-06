BABES WODUMO FACES ARREST





There has been a new twist in the ongoing Babes Wodumo saga with the Gqom star now facing a fresh common assault charge.





Babes, whose real name is Bongekile Simelane, has been accused of assaulting a female friend during a party held at a guest house in Umbilo, just outside the Durban city centre.





A source told Sowetan that “the attack” related to a video that has been doing the rounds showing Babes talking to her friends about why she had recorded and live-broadcast the assault on her by kwaito star and boyfriend, Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo.





While most South Africans supported Babes Wodumo yesterday, some resorted to blaming her for the abuse received at the hands of her boyfriend.





Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker confirmed last night that a common assault case was opened at Umbilo police station. on Tuesday evening.





“The complainant alleges that on Monday evening she attended a gathering at a guest house in the Umbilo when she was assaulted by four women, three of whom are known to her, after she got into an argument with one of them.





“Detectives have been in touch with the accused who cannot be named at this stage. The suspects have indicated through their lawyers that they will be providing police with statements,” said Naicker.





In the video that appears to have been shot a day or two after Mampintsha allegedly assaulted Babes, which went viral on social media, Babes and her friends are seen talking about a plan “to wear black” on the day Mampintsha appears in court on his assault charge.





Babes is then heard telling her friends that she had to record and live-stream his attack on Instagram as she had had enough of the attacks.





The source told Sowetan that it was the leaking of this video which led to the alleged assault on the unnamed woman by Babes and three others who include another Durban-based Gqom musician.





Sakhile Langa, who speaks on behalf Babes’ family, said they heard about the new charge on social media and were still to meet Babes to find about out the details.“I am waiting for the police to confirm the case.



