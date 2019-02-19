TWO DROWN AS THEIR KIDS WATCH





TWO Beitbridge men from Mtetengwe village, 30km west of Beitbridge, drowned in full view of their children at the weekend while on a fishing expedition.





The men, identified as Phathisani Ndlovu and Tembani Muleya, had their bodies recovered by police who combed the Muengedzi seasonal stream that burst its banks following recent above normal downpours.





A villager from the area, Kommon Moyo, said the two men left their children in a car, but were washed away by flash floods at around 3pm.

“Their bodies are still here; they have been taken out of the water. Police have gone to collect trunks to carry them,” Moyo said.





Efforts to get a comment from Matabeleland South police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele were fruitless. Newsday



