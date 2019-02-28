“Let's not fool people. Stop lying in the name of God.”





That was the word from Incredible Happenings Ministries leader Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng as he stood outside Alleluia Ministries and demanded to see pastor Alph Lukau on Thursday.





Mboro had earlier vowed to confront Lukau for “bringing Christianity into disrepute” by staging an event in which he appeared to be raising a man in a coffin from the dead.





Mboro first visited the Sandton police station‚ saying that he intended opening criminal and fraud charges against Lukau.





After being denied entry to the Alleluia Ministries International premises on Thursday, February 28 2019, controversial pastor Prophet Paseka “Mboro” Motsoeneng resorted to opening a criminal case against the church’s leader, pastor Alph Lukau.





Then he proceeded‚ in his BMW i8‚ to Alleluia Ministries in Sandton and stood outside with his supporters and members of other denominations. The scene was set for a showdown of biblical proportions.





Lukau‚ however‚ was nowhere to be seen.





Members of Alleluia Ministries were inside the church‚ watching Mboro through the window. Others later came out carrying placards but they were quickly confiscated by a man affiliated with the church.





“Why do you walk away if I am wrong. I want you to surrender and apologise. Can I see the leadership of the church? Maybe I can be prayed for‚” said Mboro.





“I want to call the pastor that we can go to Nelson Mandela’s grave and raise him‚” he added.





Mboro wanted to know why nobody was willing to speak to his delegation. “I didn't even bring a bodyguard.



