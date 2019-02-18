SON IN COURT FOR INSULTING MOTHER





A Harare woman hauled her son to Harare Civil Court accusing him of insulting her over his girlfriend.





Ever Johns approached the court seeking peace order against her son Shawn. “My son insults me. He is short tempered and he came with a girlfriend at my gate hugging each other in front of me; how I would feel?





“I am a hypertension patient and I want him to stop scolding me,” she said. She added: “The moment he starts scolding me I shake and I forget to take pills and inject myself which is recommended to do on time.





“I do not want his girlfriend, they should break up and he should find a wife material. “My son has changed after that girl became part of his life.” In response Shawn defended himself saying:





“I love my mom so much but she has problems even with the people in our community. I was surprised when she applied for peace order because I am not harassing her but I will be teaching her how she should behave towards others and correcting her,” she said.





Presiding magistrate Tafadzwa Miti granted the peace order in Ever’s favour. H metro



