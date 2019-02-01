SHUT DOWN : THREE POLICE GUNS RECOVERED

file pic

Three police guns and rounds of ammunition that were stolen during the recent violent protests were recovered at a joint army, police security checkpoint along the Shurugwi-Zvishavane Highway on Thursday.





The security forces held a joint Press conference following the recent wanton looting and violence that broke out across the country and said they were tracking down rogue elements within the forces alleged to have stolen uniforms and some fire arms.





The Press briefing was followed by the introduction of joint roadblocks by the police and army.





Police in the Midlands Province said a stolen police rifle, serial number, 102, two pistols, a magazine charged with 20 live rounds and a pair of handcuffs were recovered stashed in a boot of a Nissan Almera at a police and army road block along the Shurugwi-Gweru Highway on Wednesday night.





“Two suspects, Advance Tongogara (44), who was driving the car and Israel Chikona (25) were immediately arrested and detained at Shurugwi Police Station under RRB number 3636680,” police said.





Another suspect whose identity was not immediately available yesterday, reportedly got out of their vehicle and took to his heels, escaping under the cover of darkness as soon as he realised that their car was being searched.





Police spokesperson for Midlands Province, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the incident but referred further questions to national police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi who said he was in a meeting.





Police sources told The Herald that investigations had established that the recovered police rifle was stolen at police base in Matobo.





They said police also impounded the Nissan Almera registration number ADA 0950.

“The two suspects are currently detained at Shurugwi Police Station.





“According to the serial number on the stolen rifle, it was stolen at Matobo Police Base during a break in,” said the source. Herald