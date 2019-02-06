NOBODY HAS A MONOPOLY OF GOOD IDEAS : ED

This afternoon we began our process of national dialogue, the fulfilment of the pledge I made upon my inauguration to engage and consult all my fellow Presidential aspirants on ways to move our country forward.

Nobody has a monopoly on good ideas, and we all have a part to play towards the prosperity and well-being of our country and our people. As the adage goes, ‘individually are just a drop, but together we are a mighty ocean’. We thus have more to gain from unity than from individualism.