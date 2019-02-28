MORE MONEY LAUNDERING CHARGES FOR GMB OFFICIALS

The prosecution seeks to add charges of money laundering against Grain Marketing Board (GMB) officials accused of defrauding the parastatal of over $1 million.





Basilio Sandamu (64), the non-executive vice chairman of GMB and also the director of Romany Farm Pvt Ltd, and Taona Munzvandi (48), the chief executive officer of GMB Pension Fund, are jointly charged with Korbs Mutandiro (59), one of the directors of Romany Farm.





The trio is facing one charge of fraud.

The State wants to add eight more counts against them emanating from the fraud charge.





They allegedly swindled the parastatal of $1 070 000 in a State land deal.

Mutandiro and Sandamu recently made an application for exception, arguing that Romany Farm (Pvt) Ltd must be held liable and not them.





The application was dismissed by regional magistrate Ms Lucy Mungwari yesterday.

In their application for exception, they argued that the actions giving rise to the charge were attributed to a corporate body.





Law officer Mr Michael Reza urged the court to dismiss the application for lack of merit.

The court ruled that the State outline clearly showed the suspects acted in their personal capacities. Herald