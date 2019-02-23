MINOR STRIPS NAKED IN COURT AS LOVER IS JAILED





THERE was drama at the Hwange magistrates’ court on Friday when a 14-year-old teenager started wailing and rolling on the floor before stripping naked following the conviction of her 27-year-old boyfriend who had been slapped with a 22-month jail term for sleeping with her.





The commotion brought business to a standstill as officials frantically tried to calm the teenager who throughout the trial had insisted that she was in love with the person, Misheck Muzamba.





The Form One pupil went berserk shouting at prison officers and court officials and pulling her hair soon after the court had convicted Muzamba.





She accused the court of taking away “her husband” whom she was “deeply in love with” before threatening to commit suicide. It had to take a counsellor from Girl Child Network to calm the teen who had started stripping off her clothes in protest to the conviction of Muzamba.





Muzamba of C218 Lwendulu Village in Hwange had appeared before provincial magistrate, Mrs Barbra Phiri facing charges of having sexual intercourse with a young person and unlawful detention. He was slapped with a 22-month jail term for having sexual intercourse with a minor but 10 months were conditionally suspended on condition of good behaviour.





He was, however, acquitted on the charge of unlawful detention. Muzamba, who pleaded guilty, told the court that he had been forced to live with the girl after she eloped to him adding that she had consented to sexual intercourse.





“Your Worship, yes, I acknowledge that it was wrong to live with the complainant but she is the one who came to stay with me. Our sexual relations were consensual as we were in love. May this court forgive me,” pleaded Muzamba.





State prosecutor Mrs Esther Sithole told the court that on a date unknown but in July last year, Muzamba proposed love to the girl and she accepted.





On 26 October 2018 he was warned by a probation officer not to stay with the girl since she was a minor and without the approval of her parents.





However, despite the caution Muzamba continued to stay with the teen from 28 October to 4 February this year without the consent of the girl’s parents.



