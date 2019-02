I'M NOT ZANU PF : MWONZORA LASHES OUT

Since joining politics Mwonzora has contested for five posts which include being a district officer for Nyanga, secretary for local government in Manicaland, parly representative to the national council, party spokesperson and party secretary general. Mwonzora gave Chamisa a run for his money to clinch the secretary general post. The late leader Morgan Tsvangirai had to “smuggle” back Chamisa into the presidium by appointing him a second vice president as he moved to manage the succession wrangle that engulfed the opposition soon after the 2013 elections.