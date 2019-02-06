GANG BREAKS INTO A POLICE STATION, STEALS A GUN, AMMUNITION

A gang of six suspected armed robbers allegedly broke into a police base in Matobo area outside Gweru before stealing a gun and rounds of ammunition worth about $496.





Israel Chamatungwa (25) and Adence Tongogara (44) yesterday appeared before Gweru magistrate Mr Thomas Gurajena each facing two counts of unlawful entry and theft.

The other four members of the gang are still on the run.





Chamatungwa and Tongogara pleaded not guilty to the charges. Mr Gurajena granted Tongogara a $300 bail after he managed to surrender his passport and gave a solid residential address to the court.





However, his accomplice was remanded in custody to February 11 after failing to provide a residential address or genuine identification particulars.





It is the State case that on January 26 police officers manning Matobo police base secured the base before leaving for Gweru.





The court heard that on the same day around 8PM Chamatungwa, Tongogara and the other four accomplices who are still at large approached the base, broke a steel gun cabinet and stole a rifle and a magazine charged with 20 live rounds.





On January 30 the court heard that Chamatungwa, Tongogara and a third suspected who is on the run were allegedly travelling in a Nissan Almera vehicle when they were stopped at a police check point near Pakinson Secondary School in Shurugwi.





The court heard that the police searched the vehicle and discovered the stolen rifle, three air guns, bolt cutter, Colombian knife, pellet air gun bullets and a pair of handcuffs.





Chamatungwa and Tongogara were arrested while their accomplice reportedly got out of the vehicle and escaped into the darkness as soon as he realised that their car was being searched.

Ms Chidochashe Mugambiwa appeared for the State. Chronicle