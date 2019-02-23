FIT CHIWENGA RETURNS HOME





Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga returned home this evening from India, where he had gone to seek medical treatment.





Deputy Chief Secretary (Presidential Communications) to the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba said VP Chiwenga has “fully recovered and was raring to go”.





“The Vice President returned this evening after a successful treatment. He has fully recovered and is raring to go,” he said.





VP Chiwenga was accompanied by his wife, Mary, and Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Dr John Mangwiro. Sunday Mail



