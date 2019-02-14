CORRUPT COPS FEEL THE HEAT

POLICE have directed all policing provinces to set up investigating teams to probe graft and unprofessional conduct by law enforcement agents with a view to take disciplinary action against offenders in a bid to protect the image of the force.



Traffic cops have also been warned against speaking to drivers, or bus/kombi conductors at the back of their vehicles, away from the hearing or sight of the passengers.



National police spokesperson Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said the fight against corruption was on-going in the police. She however said she cannot comment on police internal communication.



However, The Chronicle is in possession of a directive dated February 5 in which the police Chief of Staff Officer Operations instructed senior police officers to constantly monitor activities of deployed members.







“As the organisation endeavours to rebuild its image, this headquarters appeals to commanders to deploy internal investigations teams, anti-corruption teams, supervisors at all levels to check and monitor deployments in a bid to deter undesirable, unprofessional behaviours. The more operatives are checked and disciplinary action taken against offenders, the less likely they are to commit acts of corruption and indiscipline,” reads the internal memo.





According to the memo, police have banned traffic cops from “unprofessionally greeting” members of the public while on duty.





The memo states that traffic cops have been banned from making handshakes, fist on fist greetings and hugging people while on duty.





According to the memo, officers have to comply with the standard and professional greeting as stipulated by the force.





“There are conducts by police details manning roadblocks and spot checks that the organisation condemned but they continue to be exhibited. These behaviours include handshaking, fist to fist (big-up), hugging greetings and talking to drivers, or bus conductors at the back of the bus/kombi/other mushikashika vehicles away from the hearing or sight of the passengers,” reads the memo.





“In view of the blatant disregard of policy by members and damage that these behaviours do to the reputation of the organisation, commanders are called upon to pay special attention and put a stop to them.”





Those who fail to adhere to the laid down procedure would be charged. “Good morning Sir/Morning, my name is Constable Muchini, we are conducting an operation against unregistered vehicles. May I kindly check your driver’s licence/search your car etc.





“Anyone found greeting and attending to motorists contrary to the standard and professional way stated above, should be charged. If convicted, a Board of Inquiry (Suitability) should be convened. It is high time that the organisation gets rid of rogue elements who are bent on tarnishing its reputation,” read the memo. Chronicle