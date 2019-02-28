COPS BLOCK MDC PRIMARY ELECTION

Police officers deployed to block the MDC Ward 28 primary elections The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Thursday denied Nelson Chamisa’s MDC Alliance permission to hold its Ward 28 primary election in Bulawayo, claiming the event had not been cleared.



The opposition party wanted to choose a candidate to represent the party in the Bulawayo Municipality Ward 28 by-election set for March 30. This comes after the death of Ward 28 councilor Hapson Ncube in December last year. The primary elections failed to kick off a week ago after some party members disrupted the process forcing the polls to be postponed to a later date. Due to the chaotic polls, the party failed to present its sole candidate in the by-election with two candidates filing their papers at the Nomination Court which sat last Friday. Despite the seating of the nomination court, the party pressed ahead with its primary election pitting former Councillor Collet Ndhlovu and Nomagugu Mloyi.



The winner of the election was expected to represent the party while the loser will withdraw from the race. However, the elections failed to kick off after the police blocked the event which they said had not been cleared. Contacted for a comment, Luveve Constituency Member of Parliament Stella Ndlovu, confirmed that the primary elections were blocked by the police. “The elections were blocked by the police but we are still going ahead. They will now be held at our party offices in the city centre and right now we are in the process of transporting people to the venue,” she said. cite.org.zw