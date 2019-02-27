BUHARI WINS SECOND TERM





Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has been re-elected for a second four-year term, final results from Saturday's general election show.





Buhari, of the ruling All Progressives Congress party, secured 15.1m votes in the February 23 polls, Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said.





His main opponent, former vice president Atiku Abubakar of the People's Democratic Party (PDP), received 11.2, votes.





"Muhammadu Buhari ... is hereby declared winner," Yakubu said.





Hours before the official result was announced, the PDP alleged electoral malpractices, including vote-rigging, in the polls, which were delayed by a week at the 11th hour.





Voting was marked by hours-long delays and deadly violence that observers said kept some people away from the polls.

Delays and violence marred the run-up to the poll but no independent observer has cited electoral fraud.





Mr Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 19 of the 36 states while the PDP was victorious in 17 states and in the capital, Abuja, according to the electoral commission (Inec).



