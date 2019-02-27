BOTSWANA LEADER JETS IN





The President of Botswana, Mr Mokgweetsi Masisi has arrived in the country for the inaugural Zimbabwe Botswana Bi-National Commission (BNC) with his Zimbabwean counterpart, President Emmerson Mnangagwa tomorrow.





Mr Masisi was welcomed at the Robert Mugabe International Airport by President Mnangagwa and the two vice presidents; Cde Kembo Mohadi and Retired General Constantino Chiwenga, as well as several Zimbabwean ministers.





A banquet for the Botswana leader will be held this evening ahead of the big day tomorrow, where eight memoranda of understanding and agreements covering political and diplomatic, economic, social and defence and security are expected to be signed.



