BOTSWANA LEADER CONFIRMS $I BILLION LOAN

Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi has confirmed the BWP1 billion (approximately US$94,5 million) Botswana credit facility to Zimbabwe that will help to breathe life to the country’s private sector.







Fielding questions from journalists at the close of the inaugural session of the Zimbabwe Botswana Bi-National Commission Summit in Harare today, President Masisi says they have increased the facility from BWP600 million to one billion.





Masisi assured President Mnangagwa of Botswana’s support economic development and in the fight against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the European Union and the United States.





He was optimistic the sluggish implementation that dented the past would not be allowed to creep into the new strategic partnership.





He pledged to continue working with Zimbabwe and President Mnangagwa for the good of the people of Zimbabwe and Botswana.





He called for the deepening of the new ties through cooperation in agriculture, trade and investment, defence and security among others.





President Masisi was accompanied by a delegation of six ministers from defence and security, mines and minerals, and foreign affairs, among others.





On the Zimbabwean side were Ministers Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, Monica Mutsvangwa, Jorum Gumbo, Mthuli Ncube, Mangaliso Ndlovu and some deputy ministers who included Energy Mutodi.herald/zbc



