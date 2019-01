WHY MUKANYA PEACE TOUR WAS DOOMED

Before the concerts started, Maxwell Mugaba, the lead promoter of Entertainment Republic came to see me. I told him well in advance that he shouldn’t expect to make money on such an extensive tour. I told him that we tried it back in 1982 with Misty In Roots when there was only one single viable PA system in the country. Transporting this system from town to town and setting it up in time was a big challenge. The Gweru and Bulawayo gigs were too close to each other. Today with the fuel crisis in the country, it was going to be difficult to timeously meet the scheduled gigs. They were too congested and sound checks should be conducted at least a day in advance of the scheduled concerts. Well, Mugaba was hoping for a break-even situation. I wished him well and the tour started.