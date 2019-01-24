VIDEO : SOLDIERS RAPED US

TV News has met 11 women who all say they were sexually assaulted and that their attackers were members of the country's army.
Over the past week, Zimbabwe's government has launched a clampdown on dissenters, unhappy with the country's economic crisis
Twelve people have been killed, and others dragged from their homes and beaten, according to human rights groups.
"They hit me. I was scared," one rape victim said.
"Then I took off my clothes and they had sex, unprotected sex, with me - two of them."
0 comments:
Post a Comment