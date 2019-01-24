Thursday, 24 January 2019

VIDEO : SOLDIERS RAPED US

Thursday, January 24, 2019  NewsdzeZimbabwe   0


TV News has met 11 women who all say they were sexually assaulted and that their attackers were members of the country's army.

Over the past week, Zimbabwe's government has launched a clampdown on dissenters, unhappy with the country's economic crisis

Twelve people have been killed, and others dragged from their homes and beaten, according to human rights groups.

"They hit me. I was scared," one rape victim said.

"Then I took off my clothes and they had sex, unprotected sex, with me - two of them."

Posted in:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

 