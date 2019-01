US ISSUES ZIMBABWE SECURITY ALERT

The Embassy recommends that you shelter in place, monitor local media for updates, including Voice of America on Channel 909 AM in Harare and on short-wave 4930, 7210 and 12120 kilohertz frequencies, and try voice calls and text messaging as a communication method until cellular data is restored. Harare International Airport and the Victoria Falls Airport remain open for business. Fast Jet, one of the main airline operators in Victoria Falls, announced that it had closed operations and all flights until January 22.