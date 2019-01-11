TAKE YOUR KIDS TO TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS





Black parents who are not happy with how a North West school separated black grade R pupils from their white classmates have been told to take their children to townships schools.





As protests raged at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke over a viral image of black children segregated from their white counterparts at the school, white parents, some armed with guns, said blacks who were not happy with the arrangement should remove their children from the predominantly white school.





The school was forced to shut its doors to learning yesterday as a result of protests as tensions threatened to boil over. "If you are not happy here, take your child to another school. Nobody is forcing you [to bring them here]," a white parent said.





SA Human Rights Commission chairperson Bongani Majola said they will be sending a team to the school to investigate the matter. "If the findings come out that children were discriminated against because of their colour, this will be very serious," he said.





However, the SGB said the picture "merely captured a moment and was not a true reflection of the school's ethos".





Another picture sent later showed the children sitting at the same desk.





On arrival at the school yesterday, Lehari found parents of white pupils breaking the school's fence and removing their children, while Schweizer-Reneke's black residents protested inside the school yard.





Lehari announced the immediate suspension of the teacher who taught the class. He said he decided to do so because the explanation given for the separation of pupils did not sit well with him.



